Dr. Marco Renazco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renazco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Renazco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marco Renazco, MD
Dr. Marco Renazco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Renazco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Renazco's Office Locations
-
1
Katy Psychiatry Marco A Renazco MD PA24215 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 599-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renazco?
Dr. Renazco has been a very compassionate, concerned and attentive doctor to me for over three years now. I put my trust in him implicitly.
About Dr. Marco Renazco, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518038751
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Department Of Psychiatry
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renazco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renazco accepts Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renazco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renazco works at
Dr. Renazco has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renazco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renazco speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Renazco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renazco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renazco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renazco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.