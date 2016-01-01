See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD

Medical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD

Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of San Marcos School of Medicine, Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Ruiz Andia works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ruiz Andia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz Andia?

Photo: Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruiz Andia to family and friends

Dr. Ruiz Andia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ruiz Andia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD.

About Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356334471
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Internal Medicine, San Juan City Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Residency
Internship
  • Internal Medicine, San Juan City Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of San Marcos School of Medicine, Lima, Peru
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz Andia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ruiz Andia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruiz Andia works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ruiz Andia’s profile.

Dr. Ruiz Andia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz Andia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz Andia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz Andia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.