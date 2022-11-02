Overview of Dr. Marco Vargas, DPM

Dr. Marco Vargas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.



Dr. Vargas works at Foot & Ankle Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.