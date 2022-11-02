Dr. Marco Vargas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Vargas, DPM
Dr. Marco Vargas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Foot & Ankle Associates15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 130, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-0090
- 2 23410 Grand Reserve Dr Ste 804, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 313-0090
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing Doctors and staff! I have severe flat feet which cause bad pain in my arch. I was fitted for custom orthootics and now I can't be without them. Thank you, Vargas Foot and Ankle Specialist, for the best experience and continued treatment.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
