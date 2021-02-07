Dr. Marco Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Wen, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Wen, MD
Dr. Marco Wen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Wen's Office Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Got a referral from a friend who got a back injection from Dr. Wen who came highly recommended. I was apprehensive but the procedure went very smoothly and the staff was great. The sedative helped a lot too. After a few days my sciatica went away!
About Dr. Marco Wen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.