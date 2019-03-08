See All Ophthalmologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD

Ophthalmic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD

Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Zarbin works at The Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science Newark in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zarbin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science Newark
    90 Bergen 6 Fl St Ste 6100, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6497

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr Zarbin performed emegency detached retina surgery on me in January. Didnt know him. Talk about a doctor who is an expert in his field! Just amazing! And dispite being very busy, he spent as much time as i needed pre and post surgery going over everything and answering every question and concern i had. Just awesome!
    — Mar 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD
    About Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1376641423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital/The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
