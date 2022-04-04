See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD

Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Federal University Of Bahia and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Abreu works at Ut Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Abreu's Office Locations

    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
5303 Harry Hines Blvd Rm U8, Dallas, TX 75390
(214) 645-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 04, 2022
    Dr. Abreu is attentive to my diabetic care and has practical solutions to support my overall wellness. The staff at his office are responsive and support you each step of the way. I love the flexibility of telehealth appointments and feel incredibly lucky to be referred to him.
    Kelly Ayala — Apr 04, 2022
    About Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1144428319
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • The Federal University Of Bahia
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abreu works at Ut Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abreu’s profile.

    Dr. Abreu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abreu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abreu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

