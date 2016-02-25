See All Neurologists in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD

Neurology
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD

Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Benitez works at Preston E. Harrison, JR MD in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benitez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marco A Benitez MD
    1318 S John Redditt Dr Ste C, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 639-2222
  2. 2
    3006 S 1st St Ste B, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 639-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013022979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benitez works at Preston E. Harrison, JR MD in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Benitez’s profile.

    Dr. Benitez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

