Dr. Marcos Colon, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcos Colon, MD
Dr. Marcos Colon, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Colon's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Developmental Pediatrics at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Colon and his PA Tia were absolutely amazing! Dr Colon took as much time as we needed to answer the mountain of questions we have had. He answered all the questions like he has never heard them before (even though I am sure he has heard them a million times), I never felt like my son was "just another patient" and I felt like he really was paying attention to my sons behaviors so he can truly make a plan for success for my son! Tia worked hard and took her time to find therapy professionals my son will need that takes his insurance! That is just amazing!! I have never had anyone do this before! You can hear the passion and dedication in her voice and the way she speaks. She wants all the children to succeed! There is literally nothing that can make this place any better! We had plans to relocate out of Florida, but because of this visit I feel I won't find another practice like this one! Thank you so so much!
About Dr. Marcos Colon, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
