Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Latina de Panama and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Cordoba works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum maternal fetal medicine
    25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3681
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

Treatment frequency



High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003084286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University (SOM)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Latina de Panama
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordoba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cordoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cordoba works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cordoba’s profile.

    Dr. Cordoba has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordoba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordoba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

