Dr. Marcos Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcos Cruz, MD
Dr. Marcos Cruz, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
-
1
C & C Neurological Associates, PLLC353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 128B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Dr Cruz is knowledgeable, patient and actually listens to the parents concerns. He picked up on what my 8yo son needed first thing. His pediatrician has been seeing him for years now didn’t pick up on it.
About Dr. Marcos Cruz, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1265556898
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, St. Christopher Hospital for Children
- University of Puerto Rico, St. Christopher Hospital for Children
- University of Puerto Rico
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.