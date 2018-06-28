Dr. Marcos Hazday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Hazday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Hazday, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY
Dr. Hazday works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration411 Celebration Pl Ste 301, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hazday?
Great doctor very personable
About Dr. Marcos Hazday, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1669434809
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- Downstate Med Ctr|Kings County Hospital Center
- SUNY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazday works at
Dr. Hazday has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hazday speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.