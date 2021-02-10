Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ikeda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bellissima Womens Clinic Service415 W Little York Rd Ste C, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 692-0600
-
2
Lifeway Dermatology1001 West Loop S Ste 813, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 464-0000
- 3 7508 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 440-8090
- 4 7922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 864-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ikeda?
Amazing and wonderful
About Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1003050402
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Surgical Arts - Cosmetic Surgery
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikeda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikeda works at
Dr. Ikeda has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ikeda speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.