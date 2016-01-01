Dr. Marcos Manon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Manon, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcos Manon, MD
Dr. Marcos Manon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Blair Renal Associates Inc
Dr. Manon's Office Locations
Blair Renal Associates Inc501 Howard Ave Ste D204, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 944-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
About Dr. Marcos Manon, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174603591
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Conemaugh Vly Meml Hosp, Jo
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
- Internal Medicine
Blair Renal Associates Inc
