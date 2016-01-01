See All Nephrologists in Altoona, PA
Dr. Marcos Manon, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcos Manon, MD

Dr. Marcos Manon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Manon works at Blair Renal Associates Inc in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Manon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blair Renal Associates Inc
    501 Howard Ave Ste D204, Altoona, PA 16601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 944-2107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Dehydration
Goodpasture's Disease
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marcos Manon, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcos Manon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manon works at Blair Renal Associates Inc in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Dr. Manon’s profile.

    Dr. Manon has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Manon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

