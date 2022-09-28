Dr. Marcos Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Masson, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcos Masson, MD
Dr. Marcos Masson, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Masson's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedic Center1200 Binz St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masson was able to diagnose my wrist issue within two minutes of him entering the room. He is super engaged, wants to explain everything to you clearly, and comes across as part doctor, part engineer, part professor, and a whole lot of capable. Couldn't be happier
About Dr. Marcos Masson, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.
