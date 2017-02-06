Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD
Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Michelotti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michelotti's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2822
-
2
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
-
3
Surgery Clinic26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michelotti?
This doctor was very understanding, he answered all your questions. The staff was outstanding. He gave me great aftercare along with his assistant Dr Alex countsupous. Truly cared about me and the care I received. I would definitely recommend him if you're looking for a good surgeon.
About Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275711590
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michelotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelotti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelotti works at
Dr. Michelotti has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michelotti speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.