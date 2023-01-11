Dr. Marcus Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Allen, MD
Dr. Marcus Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Taylor Winslow Syrquin & Kozielec P.A.3414 Oak Grove Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 521-1153
- 2 400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy # 335, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-1242
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr. Allen is an amazing doctor and surgeon. His bedside manner is so encouraging and calming. He has performed 2 surgeries on my eye and I couldn’t be more pleased with his work and his positivity. He is very trustworthy , kind, and knowledgeable ! I am so happy and thankful to have a doctor like Dr. Allen !
About Dr. Marcus Allen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164481297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.