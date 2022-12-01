Overview of Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD

Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Austenfeld works at Kansas City Urology Care in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.