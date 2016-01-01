Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Averbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Anderson1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 301, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-0600
-
3
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Quakertown1532 Park Ave Ste 105, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (267) 424-8100
-
4
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Wind Gap487 E Moorestown Rd Ste 102, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (484) 526-7979Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Averbach?
About Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD
- Nuclear Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568557965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Averbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Averbach works at
Dr. Averbach has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Averbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.