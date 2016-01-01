Overview

Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Averbach works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA, Quakertown, PA and Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.