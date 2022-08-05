Overview of Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD

Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Biggers works at OrthoSouth in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.