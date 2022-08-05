Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD
Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Biggers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Biggers' Office Locations
-
1
Bartlett Office3045 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Poplar Office4515 Poplar Ave Ste 206, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biggers?
Very professional and thoughtful
About Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962636605
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biggers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biggers works at
Dr. Biggers has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.