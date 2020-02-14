Dr. Marcus Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Buchanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcus Buchanan, MD
Dr. Marcus Buchanan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham Pediatrics980 Medical Dr Ste 2, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 271-3508
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchanan?
Very good with my children. Takes the time to explain things. He has done an amazing job with my special needs son.
About Dr. Marcus Buchanan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1407025794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.