Overview

Dr. Marcus Connelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Connelly works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Boil and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.