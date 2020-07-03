Dr. Marcus Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Cox, MD
Dr. Marcus Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and South Georgia Medical Center.
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Baptist Heart Specialists11236 Baptist Health Dr Ste 310, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 720-0799
Carolina Cardiology Consultants315 Medical Pkwy Ste 200A, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 455-6900
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Carolina Cardiology Consultants - Simpsonville719 SE Main St Ste A, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- South Georgia Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
He really takes time with his patients. He is a thorough doctor with a great personality! That is why so many of his patients follow him ...even if it is a far drive for them!
About Dr. Marcus Cox, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922298868
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cox speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.