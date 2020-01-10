See All Family Doctors in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Marcus Crouther, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marcus Crouther, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE.

Dr. Crouther works at North Little Rock Community Health Center in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Little Rock Community Health Center
    2525 Willow St Ste 1, North Little Rock, AR 72114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2020
    He thoroughly examined me, spending approx. 30 min.! Prescribed meds for my infection as well as my chronic conditions. Very patient, asked lots of pertinent questions and examined me physically. I'd recommend him without qualification.
    Andy T — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Marcus Crouther, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770520819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Crouther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crouther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crouther has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crouther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crouther works at North Little Rock Community Health Center in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Crouther’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouther. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crouther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crouther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

