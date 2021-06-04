See All Neurologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD

Neurology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD

Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. De Leon works at Franciscan Neurology Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Leon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Neurology Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1659417434
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Leon works at Franciscan Neurology Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. De Leon’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

