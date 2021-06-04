Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Franciscan Neurology Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
I saw Dr Ponce de leon in Gig Harbor for difficulty walking and falls. I had trouble for months and he listened carefully and examined me thoroughly and found out I had a spinal cord injury. He ordered tests and got me to a surgeon quickly. I had a spine fusion and am walking much better. Thank you!!!
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus
- Neurology
- St. Anthony Hospital
