Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO is a Dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 754-0787
-
2
Goodman Dermatology117 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 754-0791
-
3
Goodman Dermatology2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 754-0787Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman is professional, kind and well educated on my skin problem of DPNs. I was very hesitant about having the DPNs removed but after I researched this doctor for months I had to give it,a try. I was losing my confidence and since I am a fair complexion African American woman, the DPNs were very noticeable. After meeting with Dr. Goodman I was sure he could help me. He made me feel comfortable and,reassured me I would love the results. He was VERY NICE. He asked me,was I ok and took a lot of time treating the little distractions on my face. A couple of days later the DPNs start to fall off. No scarring!!! The,results are amazing and I am so happy!!! I keep looking in the mirror because I'm amazed with the results
About Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407075880
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Columbia Hospital
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
