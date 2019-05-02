See All Dermatologists in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO is a Dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0787
  2. 2
    Goodman Dermatology
    117 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0791
  3. 3
    Goodman Dermatology
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0787
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2019
    
    About Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407075880
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
