See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rogers, AR
Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD

Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gunter Jr works at Mercy Clinic OB/Gyn in Rogers, AR with other offices in Fort Smith, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gunter Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology - Pinnacle Hills Suite 600
    3333 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy Ste 600, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 338-4000
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic- Ob-gyn Department
    7001 Rogers Ave Ste 403, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 785-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gunter Jr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gunter Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Gunter Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gunter Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144222993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunter Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunter Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcus Gunter Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.