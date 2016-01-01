Overview

Dr. Marcus Janicki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Janicki works at East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.