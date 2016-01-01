Dr. Marcus Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Jenkins, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3817
-
2
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
-
4
Arms of Love Enterprises Inc3355 Lenox Rd NE Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 207-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
About Dr. Marcus Jenkins, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194700708
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.