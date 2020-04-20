Overview of Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD

Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa in Fishers, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.