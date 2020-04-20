See All General Surgeons in Fishers, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (149)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD

Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Jimenez works at Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa in Fishers, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

  1
    Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa
    11481 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 915-8323
  2
    Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa
    2410 N Glendale Dr Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-7654
  3
    Ruckel Chiropractic PC
    7231 Engle Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-5354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Downtown Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Navistar
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Dr Jimenez and his staff deliver amazing results. They are professional and efficient. My leg is miraculously better. Thanks
    laura — Apr 20, 2020
    About Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

