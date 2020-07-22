Overview of Dr. Marcus Kauffman, MD

Dr. Marcus Kauffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Renton, WA.



Dr. Kauffman works at Valley Urology Center in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.