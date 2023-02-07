Dr. Marcus Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
Nevada Eye Plastic Surgery5435 Reno Corporate Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcus Ko more than provided me a successful medical procedure to my eyes. As an added benefit my confidence is back. He has given me peace in knowing I'm perhaps no longer effectively thinking that people are recognizing that my eyes had a distorted alignment due to a drooping eyelid that was obstructing my vision and also because of 2 previous eyelid surgeries in years past (different doctors) that had disappointing results. Yes, I was self-conscious at times. I was very fortunate to find Dr. Ko to fix my issues. The initial visit to Dr. Ko's office was most revealing and impressive. His staff was outstanding putting me through tests and taking pictures. The challenge and my worry was the scar tissue from previous surgeries. That concern was removed. Dr. Ko and his staff made me feel comfortable every step of the way in preparation of surgery and especially during and after my procedures, including follow-up appointments. I'm very grateful for Dr. Ko's expertise.
Education & Certifications
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ko speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.