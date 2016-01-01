Overview of Dr. Marcus Kret, MD

Dr. Marcus Kret, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Kret works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.