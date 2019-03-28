Overview

Dr. Marcus Merriweather, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Merriweather works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.