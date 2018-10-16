Overview of Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD

Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.