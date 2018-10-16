Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD
Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
Clearview Eye & Laser16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
-
2
Clearview Eye & Laser7520 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr. Meyer was wonderful. I would refer him without a doubt to anyone.
About Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1154487775
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Loyola University Mc
- St Marys Hospital|St Marys Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyer speaks German and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.