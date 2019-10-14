Dr. Marcus Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Moody, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Moody, MD
Dr. Marcus Moody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Moody's Office Locations
Hoover Ear Nose and Throat Associates, P.C.2116 Data Park Cir, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 733-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moody performed FESS (surgery) and it has given me wonderful results.
About Dr. Marcus Moody, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.