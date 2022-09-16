Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muallem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD
Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Muallem's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muallem never failed to give me an opportunity to ask any questions I might have had. He made it clear that I could call with any concerns. He has a calm confidence which puts his patients at ease. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194927335
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Reading Hospital and Medical Center|Reading Hospital Med Center
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
