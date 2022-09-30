Dr. Marcus Muehlbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muehlbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Muehlbauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcus Muehlbauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Muehlbauer works at
UF Health Physicians2000 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 273-9400
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was very good. He listened and asked me many questions. Didn't try to force other procedures on me to have done. He told me something I never knew before about my condition. Suggested I start with a procedure and go from there. Said he would do the procedure as well. Not some one else. That made it even better.
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1093970121
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Muehlbauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muehlbauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muehlbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muehlbauer has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muehlbauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muehlbauer speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muehlbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muehlbauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muehlbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muehlbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.