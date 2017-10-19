Overview of Dr. Marcus Ozaeta, MD

Dr. Marcus Ozaeta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Ozaeta works at Cook Children's Southwest in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.