Dr. Marcus Penn, MD
Dr. Marcus Penn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
1
Chesapeake Womens Care PA2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 306, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9700
2
Aamc-pediatric Hospitalists2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
3
Chesapeake Women's Care (waugh Chapel)2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 310, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 451-8952
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Penn for 16 years and have yet to meet a more professional, patient, and knowledgeable provider. He took great care of me during a pregnancy and has ever since.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942287313
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Penn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Penn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penn.
