Overview of Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD

Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Peterson works at Hooper Holmes Health Care Inc in Saint George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.