Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD
Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Hooper Holmes Health Care Inc, 676 S Bluff St Ste 207, Saint George, UT 84770
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had boob implants and a breast lift.
About Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Cent
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
