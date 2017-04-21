See All Family Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Marc Pittman, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Pittman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pittman works at Marc L Pittman , MD in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc L Pittman , MD
    307 S JEFFERSON AVE, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-3661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Marc Pittman, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609924919
    Education & Certifications

    • E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pittman works at Marc L Pittman , MD in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pittman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

