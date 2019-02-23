See All Oncologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD

Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Padua, Italy and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Porcelli works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Porcelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Astera Cancer Care
    75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-4882
  2. 2
    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 927-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lymphocytosis
Thrombocytosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Dr. Porcelli is the most intelligent and patient doctor I have ever had the pleasure of being acquainted with. He is so kind and well mannered. He has successfully treated me and my family for over 20 years. When I had to stay in the hospital, he was the doctor I most looked forward to seeing. We here in central Jersey are lucky to have such a fine physician in the area.
    Victor P. in South Brunswick, NJ — Feb 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD
    About Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Italian
    • 1972594414
    Education & Certifications

    • RWJUH, NJ and Cabrini Medical Center, NY
    • Saint Peter's University Hospital and RWJUH, NJ
    • St Peters Med Center
    • University of Padua, Italy
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Porcelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porcelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porcelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porcelli accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Porcelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porcelli has seen patients for Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porcelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Porcelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porcelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porcelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porcelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

