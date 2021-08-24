Overview of Dr. Marcus Quek, MD

Dr. Marcus Quek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Quek works at Loyola Univ Medical Ctr Urology in Maywood, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Bladder Infection and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.