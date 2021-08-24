Dr. Marcus Quek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Quek, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Quek, MD
Dr. Marcus Quek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Quek's Office Locations
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-5100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quek is the best. He is not only an expert in his field, he is also very congenial. Further, he personally calls me with test results instead of having his assistant do it.
About Dr. Marcus Quek, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quek has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Bladder Infection and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quek speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.