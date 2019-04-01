Overview of Dr. Marcus Rice, MD

Dr. Marcus Rice, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.