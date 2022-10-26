See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rosencrantz works at Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices 2
    6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 932-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Reproductive Health and Wellness Center
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 516-0606
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922021989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosencrantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosencrantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosencrantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosencrantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosencrantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosencrantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosencrantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

