Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosencrantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Rosencrantz works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices 26650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Reproductive Health and Wellness Center23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 516-0606Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosencrantz?
Dr.Rosencrantz and his team are truly amazing. We are truly grateful to be expecting our little bundle of joy. We had consulted with several doctors prior and felt so comfortable with RHWC. I know everyone’s fertility journey is different but for us I can say we had a great experience here. Doctor made sure to do all that was necessary for the best chances of a positive outcome. A huge thank you to Doctor, nurses and staff for being a part of our journey and creating our miracle.
About Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922021989
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosencrantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosencrantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosencrantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosencrantz works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosencrantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosencrantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosencrantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosencrantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.