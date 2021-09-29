Overview of Dr. Marcus Roux, MD

Dr. Marcus Roux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Ennis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roux works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.