Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD

Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Kentuck and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.

Dr. Schmitz works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner-Lafayette General Neurosurgery
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-7743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
  • Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Dural Tear
Epidural Hematoma
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Surgical Nutrition
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schmitz?

    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr. Schmitz is a very caring and understanding person. He helped me understand my condition and gave me options before I decided to have surgery. He didn't force me or anything like another Neurosurgeon tried to in Lafayette. He did a wonderful job, Great bedside manners and office staff was very nice as well. I wasn't happy with the physician who was covering for him one weekend. Never showed his face once the entire weekend. Only seen the Nurse checking on me for him. I was so unhappy bt Sunday evening my nurse called Dr. Schmitz and he talked with by phone and was in the hospital early Monday morning to see me. What a great man.
    Becky — Mar 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1821071895
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • U Of Kentuck
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Schmitz’s profile.

    Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.