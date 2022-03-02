Overview of Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD

Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Kentuck and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.



Dr. Schmitz works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.