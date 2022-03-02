Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD
Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Kentuck and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
Dr. Schmitz's Office Locations
Ochsner-Lafayette General Neurosurgery155 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-7743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmitz is a very caring and understanding person. He helped me understand my condition and gave me options before I decided to have surgery. He didn't force me or anything like another Neurosurgeon tried to in Lafayette. He did a wonderful job, Great bedside manners and office staff was very nice as well. I wasn't happy with the physician who was covering for him one weekend. Never showed his face once the entire weekend. Only seen the Nurse checking on me for him. I was so unhappy bt Sunday evening my nurse called Dr. Schmitz and he talked with by phone and was in the hospital early Monday morning to see me. What a great man.
About Dr. Marcus Schmitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- U Of Kentuck
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.