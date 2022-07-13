Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD
Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Shaffer's Office Locations
CAMC Adult & Pediatric ENT830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 403, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-2980
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and understanding. Works well with his patients to give them the best care that will be best for their needs. Highly recommend Dr. Shaffer.
About Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033381801
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
