Overview

Dr. Marcus Sims, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at Piedmont Heart Institute in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.