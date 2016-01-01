Overview of Dr. Marcus Smith, MD

Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Houston Methodist Institute For Reconstructive Surgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.